Lohia Auto targets 300k sales by 2027 with new E3W brand 'Youdha'

Earlier, Lohia Auto had announced an investment of Rs 20 crore to support its expansion plans, which include both passenger and cargo electric vehicle models

Lohia Auto plans to expand its dealership network from 100 dealers in India to 250 within the next two years. (Representative Image)

Lohia Auto, a mid-sized automaker in the electric vehicle (EV) space, has launched 'Youdha,' a new brand dedicated to its growing electric three-wheeler (E3W) portfolio. The company aims to sell 3 lakh vehicles under this brand by 2027, riding the wave of surging demand in this segment.
 
According to Vaahan data, the E3W space has grown from 5.8 lakh units in 2023 (January–November) to 6.3 lakh units in 2024 and is witnessing more launches as financing options improve and the lower cost of ownership accelerates adoption.
 
Earlier, Lohia Auto had announced an investment of Rs 20 crore to support its expansion plans, which include both passenger and cargo electric vehicle models.
 
 
Speaking on this, Ayush Lohia, chief executive officer of Lohia Auto, stated: “The three-wheeler segment is leading the transition to electric vehicles, with more than 50-60 per cent of monthly sales already being electric. By 2027, I expect the majority of vehicles sold in this segment to be fully electric. The industry is witnessing robust growth, with sales rising 14-15 per cent month-on-month and year-on-year, highlighting the immense potential of this space.”
 
At present, the company sells approximately 400-500 vehicles per month but has set its sights on increasing this number to 2,000-3,000 vehicles per month in the coming years. This aligns with the broader market trends in the E3W sector, where monthly sales currently include 30,000-35,000 vehicles in the L3 category and 10,000-12,000 vehicles in the L5 category.

Lohia Auto plans to expand its dealership network from 100 dealers in India to 250 within the next two years. Additionally, Lohia Auto is exploring export opportunities, with initial discussions underway to tap into markets in Africa.
 
The initial offerings from Youdha include the E5 Passenger and E5 Cargo models in the L5 electric vehicle category. The E5 Passenger is tailored for urban and semi-urban commuting, focusing on space and efficiency, while the E5 Cargo provides a sustainable and dependable solution for logistics.
 
Priced at an ex-showroom rate of Rs 3.8 lakh, the E5 models feature a 10 kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 160 kilometres on a single charge. The vehicles can be fully charged at home within 4-6 hours.
 
The company has an aggressive product roadmap. Two new platforms are slated for launch within the next 6-9 months, followed by a steady stream of variants released every 3-6 months.
 

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

