Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from CCPA: Ola Electric

Resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from CCPA: Ola Electric

The CCPA had issued a show-cause notice demanding an explanation for the handling of thousands of consumer complaints regarding service deficiencies, and providing 15 days to respond

FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it has resolved approximately 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

In a stock exchange filing, the company highlighted its robust mechanism for addressing complaints related to its vehicles. “In fact, we wish to emphasise that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism,” said Harish Abichandani, chief financial officer of Ola Electric, in the filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

This statement comes just a day before the deadline set by the CCPA, expiring on October 22. The CCPA had issued a show-cause notice to the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company on October 7, demanding an explanation for the handling of thousands of consumer complaints regarding service deficiencies, and providing 15 days to respond.

Out of the total complaints, 3,364 pertained to slow service and repairs, 1,899 were related to delayed deliveries of Ola’s electric scooters, and 1,459 highlighted unfulfilled service promises, leading to widespread consumer dissatisfaction. Additional complaints pointed to misleading advertisements that exaggerated the performance, features, and availability of its products.

Shares of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer dropped by 6.09 per cent on Monday, closing at Rs 81.64. This represents a decline of 48 per cent from their all-time high of Rs 157.40 on August 20.

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Bouncers at Ola service centres? Users tag Kunal Kamra in viral posts on X

FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric engages EY for urgent service overhaul

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stocks To Watch: Adani Energy, Cochin Shipyard, HDFC Life, Vi, Ola Electric

ola electric two wheeler ev

Not price cut, but festive discounts: Ola Electric on ARAI notice

Ola electric

Ola Electric share price up 5% as it consolidates 34% market share in Oct

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola electric vehicles Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon