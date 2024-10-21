Business Standard
Dharma to sell 50% stake to Poonawalla's Serene Productions for Rs 1,000 cr

Values Dharma Productions at Rs 2,000 crore

Adar Poonawalla, Karan Johar

This news comes after several media reports stated that Johar wanted to monetise his stake in Dharma | File image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions on Monday announced a binding agreement to buy a 50 per cent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, collectively known as Dharma, for Rs 1,000 crore.

Post the transaction, Karan Johar will retain the remaining 50 per cent ownership, Dharma announced in a press release.

According to the release, this investment is aimed at expanding large-scale, multilingual productions, building franchises, and elevating traditional entertainment formats.

This news comes after several media reports stated that Johar wanted to monetise his stake in Dharma.

Karan Johar, as the executive chairman, will spearhead the company's creative vision, while Apoorva Mehta, in his role as chief executive officer, will work with Johar in overseeing the operational aspects of the company, according to the press release.
 

As per Tofler, the company had three directors, one of them being Johar’s mother, Hiroo Yash Johar, and no reported key management personnel. Mehta is the most recently appointed director, having been appointed on August 20.

Adar Poonawalla was quoted as saying in the release, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

Dharma Productions is one of India's leading film production and distribution companies, founded by Yash Johar in 1976 and now run by his son, Karan Johar. Dharmatic Entertainment, launched in 2018, is the digital content arm of Dharma Productions.

“India's entertainment industry has experienced significant expansion, driven by surging digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms, with growing global relevance,” Dharma said in its release.

It added that the collaboration aims to further transform content creation, distribution, and audience engagement by integrating advanced technologies and pioneering production methods.

“Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies,” Johar said on the investment.

Through this investment, “It enables us to explore new avenues in content creation and distribution, elevating the Indian entertainment ecosystem. More importantly, this investment allows us to take bigger creative steps,” Mehta said in the release.

The Raine Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Dharma. AZB & Partners served as legal counsel to Dharma Productions. JSA served as legal counsel to Serene Productions.

Topics : Dharma Productions Karan Johar Stake sale

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

