KBC Global raises around Rs 100 cr from Falcone Peak Fund, Patanjali Food

The company raised around Rs 99.50 crore through an issue of 45.23 crore warrants on a preferential basis to investors

The company will utilise the proceeds to repay debt.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Construction and infrastructure firm KBC Global has raised nearly Rs 100 crore from Falcone Peak Fund, Patanjali Food and Herbal Park and other investors, a statement said on Monday.

The company raised around Rs 99.50 crore through an issue of 45.23 crore warrants on a preferential basis to investors, the company said. The company board has approved the issuance of warrants at a price of Rs 2.20 per warrant, it added.

Out of the total issue, Falcone Peak Fund (CEIC) Ltd will be allotted 26 crore warrants for around Rs 57.2 crore. Patanjali Parivahan Pvt Ltd and Patanjali Food and Herbal Park will be allotted 4.55 crore warrants and Foresight Holding Pvt Ltd is expected to be allotted 2.28 crore warrants, the company said.

 

Post issue of the warrants, the shareholding of Falcone Peak Fund (CEIC) Ltd in KBC Global Ltd is expected to be 8.48 per cent, Patanjali companies around 1.48 per cent and Foresight Holding Pvt Ltd around 1.04 per cent respectively. The warrants shall be converted into equity shares within 18 months of the allotment and receipt of the remaining amount, the company said.

The company will utilise the proceeds to repay debt.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

