Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

The company said it has expanded its dealership to 200 locations multiplying the network by ten times over the last two years

Revolt Motors

RattanIndia Enterprises' EV arm Revolt Motors on Tuesday said it plans to double its sales network to 400 dealerships. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RattanIndia Enterprises' EV arm Revolt Motors on Tuesday said it plans to double its sales network to 400 dealerships in the country by end of this fiscal.

The company said it has expanded its dealership to 200 locations multiplying the network by ten times over the last two years.

"By the end of FY26, the company aims to reach 400 dealerships, further strengthening its national footprint," RattanIndia Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Currently operational in 23 states and Union Territories, Revolt continues to expand its reach in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

 

It also plans to expand operations in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Goa, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Assam, Chandigarh, and Telangana, it added.

Also Read

Revolt Motors

Revolt expects volume sales to jump 3x in FY26, says Anjali Rattan

PBKS vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11, players stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible 8- The Final Reckoning Trailer released, where to watch

Exam results, results

PSEB 5th Class Result 2025: PSEB Class 5 Results to be out soon

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 out: KSEAB 12th Exam Results declared today

"Revolt Motors is committed to making electric mobility mainstream. Our rapid expansion from 100 to 200 dealerships in just one year is a testament to customer trust and growing demand," RattanIndia Chairperson Anjali Rattan said.

More importantly, the company is reaching the real growth drivers of India's EV revolution -- riders in Tier 2 and 3 cities, she added.

"Electric mobility is no longer a metro phenomenon; it's becoming the preferred choice for daily commuting across the country," Rattan said.

Revolt is also strengthening its global presence, she stated.

"Following a successful launch in Sri Lanka last year, Nepal is set to be the next key international market, with further expansion plans in the pipeline," Rattan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with GDV of Rs 865 cr

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra clocks 18% loan growth in Q4, total biz hits Rs 5.5 trn

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties records highest-ever Q4, full-year bookings in FY25

Vedanta

Vedanta seeks global partner for $20 bn expansion across key segments

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q4 sales bookings up 7% at Rs 10,163 cr on strong demand

Topics : Revolt Motors Cars Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon