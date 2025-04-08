Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with GDV of Rs 865 cr

Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with GDV of Rs 865 cr

Spread over 7,084 square metres, the project is expected to yield a saleable carpet area of approximately 2.44 lakh square feet

Arkade developers

The company has registered the development agreement for the project, marking a significant step in cluster redevelopment activity. Image: Facebook

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arkade Developers has secured the rights for the cluster redevelopment of four housing societies in Borivali, in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 865 crore.
 
The company has registered the development agreement for the project, marking a significant step in cluster redevelopment activity.
 
Spread over 7,084 square metres, the project is expected to yield a saleable carpet area of approximately 2.44 lakh square feet.
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Borivali West recorded 1,850 new sale transactions worth Rs 3,290 crore in 2024. The average property rate in the area is around Rs 35,536 per square foot, with a rental rate of Rs 52.6 per square foot. Based on the new sale transactions, property prices in the area appreciated by about 4.88 per cent during the year.
 
 
Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers, said, “At Arkade, it is our endeavour to not just redevelop buildings—but rebuild communities. This project is a reflection of our philosophy to bring people luxury homes, stronger infrastructure, and vibrant neighbourhoods. This micro market has immense potential, and we are proud to be playing a pivotal role in shaping its future.”
 
In February 2025, the company secured another cluster redevelopment project in Dahisar, another micro market in MMR, with a GDV of Rs 1,700 crore. That project covers 6.5 acres and is expected to offer a total saleable area of approximately 6.76 lakh square feet.
           

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra clocks 18% loan growth in Q4, total biz hits Rs 5.5 trn

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties records bookings worth Rs 10,163 cr in Q4 FY25, up 7% YoY

Vedanta

Vedanta seeks global partner for $20 bn expansion across key segments

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q4 sales bookings up 7% at Rs 10,163 cr on strong demand

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

NTPC aims to build small nuclear reactors to replace old coal plants

Topics : housing Real Estate affordable homes Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon