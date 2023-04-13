Uber sets up second batch of driver members to join advisory council

These drivers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai would represent the interests of all colleagues using the Uber platform. “The Driver Advisory Council (DAC) was our sincere attempt to give gig workers a much-deserved seat at the table. Over the last one year, we have deepened our engagement with driver partners and now have a better understanding of issues they face,” said Shiva Shailendran, director - operations, Uber India, and South Asia.

Uber and the Aapti Institute, a think tank, have set up a second cohort of driver partners who will be part of an advisory council at the ride-hailing firm.