Demand for gig workers increased by 10 times in 2022, says report

Demand for gig workers increased ten-fold while the participation of gig workers rose by three times in calendar year 2022 compared to the previous year, said a recent report by Taskmo, a gig work platform.



In addition, youth participation in has increased eight times bet­ween 2019-2022, said the re­port. As many as 49 per cent of gig workers on the platform are under the age of 25.



“As the concept of the gig is finding wide acceptance, there is a surge in participation of youth, who are preferring to take up gig job roles,” said Prashant Janadri, co-founder, Taskmo.



Women’s participation too has increased two times from 18 per cent last year to 36 per cent in 2022. They have been majorly employed in roles related to customer support, content monitoring and moderation, tele-sales, and audits and surveys.



Multiple corporate waves starting from the great resignation, to moonlighting, to layoff season have played a big role in attracting the ma­rket towards flexible hiring and working, the report poi­nted out. Factors like flex­­­ible job timings, extra income, a lower barrier to entry have also played a part in concept’s growing popularity.