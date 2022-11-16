JUST IN
Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages
As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route
National security, building cybersecurity products on our agenda: DSCI CEO
Chinese display-maker CSOT may develop Samsung Galaxy M54's OLED panel
Netflix adds feature to boot off unwanted users from their accounts
Watch: OPPO demonstrates ray tracing tech using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Amazon Clinic launched as virtual health service for common conditions
Over 1 bn youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones: Study
MrBeast dethrones PewDiePie as most subscribed individual on YouTube
YouTube to allow Shorts creators to use minute-long licensed music
You are here: Home » Technology » News
National security, building cybersecurity products on our agenda: DSCI CEO
Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages
Business Standard

As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route

Ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber are challenging order by States to ban autorickshaw rides through companies' apps; in the meanwhile alternative government-backed taxi/auto aggregators are coming up

Topics
uber ola fares | Uber and Ola's Indian legal woes | Uber and Ola drivers

Aryaman Gupta & Peerzada Abrar  |  New Delhi/Bengaluru 

Autos, Karnataka auto

At a time when the business of commuters booking autorickshaws and cabs via apps is under a cloud due to the tussle between players such as Uber and Ola with state governments, alternative government-backed taxi/auto aggregator services are coming to the fore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on uber ola fares

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 16:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU