Risk monitoring helps Air India prevent revenue loss of over Rs 3 crore

Wilson in his weekly Friday message to Air India employees, also said that the airline has taken delivery of its second wide-body A350 aircraft, which is expected to arrive in January next year

Air India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Full-service carrier Air India has prevented revenue loss of over Rs 3 crore in the last 18 months owing to its risk monitoring and fraud prevention mechanism, the airline's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Friday.
Wilson in his weekly Friday message to Air India employees, also said that the airline has taken delivery of its second wide-body A350 aircraft, which is expected to arrive in January next year.
Air India announced the acquisition of its first A350 plane late last month.
Airlines are a high-profile target for fraudsters, whether it be attempts to use stolen credit cards on our websites, to fraudulently claim frequent flier miles, or other scams, Wilson said.
The airline has a risk monitoring and fraud prevention unit and preventing fraudulent transactions is one of its important works, he said.
Thanks to the unit's vigilance and close liaison with airport staff, it has prevented revenue loss of over Rs 3-crore in the last 18 months, Wilson informed employees.
"Erstwhile Air India was somewhat of an easy target in the past but, as we completely modernise our systems, this is no longer the case and with our continued investment in state-of-the-art capabilities, we will increasingly be able to turn the tables on criminals, he said.
Wilson also said the airline received this week the first of 21 A320neos (VT-RTF), of the 25 narrow-body planes that airline had announced to lease last year, adding that four new A321neos from this batch are already in service, with the remaining 20 A320neos progressively arriving between now and August 2024.
"We also took delivery of our second A350 (MSN 558/VT-JRB), which is now undergoing livery changes and other modifications in Toulouse before arriving in New Delhi in January 2024, he stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India airline industry Aviation industry

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon