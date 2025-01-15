Rural sales could rebound in 'big way' in next 4-8 quarters: Hero Moto CEO

Hero MotoCorp expects a significant rebound in two-wheeler sales in rural India over the next four to eight quarters, driven by factors such as a decent monsoon, rising crop prices, improved employment conditions, and growing consumer confidence, Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta said on Wednesday.
Amid tepid rural sales, Gupta argued for a reduction in GST on entry-level two-wheelers (under 125 cc) from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, stating that these vehicles are not luxury goods but essential mobility tools for the masses.
“They provide mobility to the masses in India and generate substantial direct and indirect employment. There is a strong case for reducing GST on two-wheelers up to 125 cc to 18 per cent,” he said during a media roundtable.
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recorded a seven per cent increase in volume sales to 5.9 million units in 2024, with rural areas accounting for about 55 per cent of its total sales.
“The crop and monsoon have been decent, and minimum support prices (MSP) are rising. While we’ve seen green shoots, the full impact on rural consumption is yet to materialise. In the next four to eight quarters, rural areas could bounce back in a big way,” Gupta added.
Also Read
The second wave of Covid-19 hit rural areas the hardest, raising medical costs and reducing consumer confidence. “Medical costs remain a factor, but confidence and employment levels lost during the second wave are gradually recovering,” he said.
On the electric scooter market, Gupta noted that the segment is still in its infancy, representing just five per cent of the total two-wheeler market. He mentioned that subsidies are being phased out and price competition is intensifying, with stability in the segment expected to take at least two years.
Ola, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy currently dominate the electric scooter market. Hero MotoCorp, ranked fifth, sold 43,695 electric scooters in 2024, marking a 292 per cent year-on-year growth, according to FADA.
Gupta stated that the company would launch its entire electric scooter portfolio over the next four quarters and expand its charging infrastructure and sales outlets across India.
“We are not yet pan-India with Vida, our electric scooter brand. While we hold over a 10 per cent market share in most cities we are present in, our overall share is less than five per cent as we are not nationwide yet,” he said.
On determining market leaders, Gupta remarked, “With just five per cent of the two-wheeler market being electric, it’s too early to declare winners or losers. Market dynamics will remain fluid until the segment stabilises.”
He added, “Companies are currently focused on building the electric scooter category—expanding distribution, improving service, or enhancing product portfolios. It’s premature to declare a definitive winner.”