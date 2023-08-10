SAIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit drops 74% to Rs 212 cr,

State-owned SAIL on Thursday posted a 74 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 212.48 crore in the April-June quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 804.50 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the steel maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 24,822.83 crore as against Rs 24,199.51 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses surged to Rs 24,598.06 crore from Rs 23,295.23 crore a year ago.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among the top four steel manufacturing companies in India.

