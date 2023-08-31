Confirmation

SAIL supplies 4K tonnes of steel plates for 7th frigate ship of Indian Navy

SAIL has supplied a total of 28,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of these vessels

SAIL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has supplied 4,000 tonnes of steel plates for the construction of the seventh frigate ship as part of the P17A project of the Indian Navy.
The P17A Project comprises the construction of seven ships, of which six have been launched between September 2019 and August 2023.
The seventh frigate ship is scheduled to be launched on Friday by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.
"SAIL has again contributed significantly to India's defence capabilities by providing the entire quantity of special steel plates of about 4,000 tonnes for the construction of the seventh frigate ship under the indigenous P17A Project for the Indian Navy," it said.
SAIL has supplied a total of 28,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of these vessels.
The company has supplied high-grade steel for various defence projects, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, warships INS Udaygiri, and INS Surat, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy SAIL steel project

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

