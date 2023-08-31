Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

L&T makes 'asset heavy' exception for $1 billion green hydrogen play

The company plans to target build-own-operate opportunities in the green hydrogen space, a detour from its asset light strategy

green hydrogen

Amritha Pillay August
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro will explore green hydrogen prospects in India under the asset ownership model, which is a detour from its stated policy of staying asset-light. Company executives said the decision is to allow for build-own-operate prospects in that segment.

For its entry into the green hydrogen segment, L&T has diverged from its usual strategy on two counts. One, it has opted for an asset ownership and operatorship model and second, it has decided to house all its green energy interests under a subsidiary. The two moves, company executives stated, were to address build-own-operate prospects and allow scope for financial partners at a later stage, if needed.

Last week, L&T formed a joint venture (JV) company named GH4India Private Limited, along with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Renew, with an interest of 33.33 per cent each. In its announcement, L&T said the JV is for the purpose of the development of green hydrogen and its derivatives, production assets and associated renewable assets through any model of ownership and operatorship. In simpler words, L&T looks to sell green hydrogen and not just the equipment related to its manufacturing.

Derek M Shah, senior vice president and head of L&T Energy – green manufacturing and development, at L&T said, “L&T maintains its strategy of pursuing an asset-light approach.” However, Shah noted, “We also recognise the opportunities that exist in the energy transition journey. Green hydrogen is indeed one of the emerging opportunity areas for us to leverage our leadership position in the energy sector and expertise in manufacturing and EPC projects.”

Shah said GH4India will allow the company to address build-own-operate (BOO) prospects in the green hydrogen and derivatives space, “In a manner that is not return dilutive to L&T.” Top executives from L&T have earlier stated that the three partners combined will look to invest close to $3-4 billion over the next three to five years.

L&T moved to an asset-light model more than a decade ago, after investments under the asset ownership model in different infrastructure projects yielded mixed results. In 2014, L&T, along with Tata Steel, exited from the ownership of Dhamra port in Odisha, through a sale to Adani Ports and SEZ. Last financial year, L&T announced a full exit from its road portfolio joint venture, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (IDPL).

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

L&T to look at up to $4 bn investment in green hydrogen with partners

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

HDFC Securities recommends a BULL SPREAD strategy on Larsen & Toubro

Garena's Free Fire to return to India from Sep 5 as govt revokes ban

Aeroflex Industries shares jump 51% in debut trade on issue price of Rs 108

Food inflation still a concern: Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan

FMC India brings bio-fungicides for bacterial leaf blight disease in rice

Festive season discounts remain flat in August for cars, shows data


As a solo venture, L&T is also building an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Hazira in Gujarat. In July, L&T said its subsidiary L&T Energy Green Tech will act as a holding company for creating a focused entity structure that will house the multiple business portfolios of green energy, including electrolyser manufacturing. This is again a detour from L&T’s preferred model of creating business divisions for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunities in different segments.

R Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer for L&T in an interview said, “We wanted to do this in a separate special purpose vehicle to have the flexibility to scale up if required, including financial partnership, if it warrants.”

Strategy Detour for green hydrogen

- To adopt asset ownership model
- Seeks build-own-operate opportunities
- To house electrolyser business under SPV model

 

Topics : Larsen & Toubro hydrogen Indian Oil Corporation

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon