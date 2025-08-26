Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SAIL supplies 8,000 tonnes of critical steel for Indian Navy frigates

SAIL supplies 8,000 tonnes of critical steel for Indian Navy frigates

Rajnath Singh commissioned the two multi-mission stealth frigates at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 26 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said it has supplied around 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh commissioned the two multi-mission stealth frigates at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Udaygiri and Himagiri come from the Indian Navy's latest state-of-the-art Project 17 A and the commissioning marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants constructed at two different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously.

In a statement, SAIL said, "It continues a crucial partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri."  The company supplied material from its steel plants in Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela.

 

By developing and providing critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy, SAIL has made a significant contribution to import substitution and defense self-reliance, directly supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives and lessening India's dependence on imported special quality steel for defense requirements, the company said.

SAIL said it has supplied steel for various other vessels like INS Vikrant, INS Nilgiri, INS Ajay, INS Nistar, INS Arnala, INS Vindhyagiri, and INS Surat, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

