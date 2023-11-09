Saluja's remuneration meets legal, corporate governance norms: Religare

The compensation offered to Rashmi Saluja, the executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises (REL), meets legal and corporate governance norms, Religare said on Thursday.

The company also denied reports that it paid remuneration of Rs 150 crore to Saluja.

“According to the standard corporate governance, exercising of listed stock options by employees requires requisite approvals, which span several months, before the actual sale. The process involves financing from external lenders as well as approvals for pledging financing or the revocation and eventual sale. In the said allegation, the process started months before the eventual sale of ESOPS on September 21, 2023. The process was undertaken before the meeting on September 20, 2022,” a Religare spokesperson said.

“According to corporate governance, the remuneration of the chairperson and the chief executive officer (CEO) is decided by a special remuneration committee. Saluja’s compensation was decided by the remuneration committee and duly approved by the Board. The compensation was also approved by a special resolution passed by the shareholders,” the spokesperson explained.

“The allegation that the executive chairperson draws a remuneration of more than Rs 150 crore per annum is false and erroneous,” the company statement said.

“According to REL’s annual report of FY22-23, the remuneration of the executive chairperson was Rs 8.12 crore. Even after including the perquisites value of the ESOPs, it reached a figure of Rs 42.06 crore. It is worth mentioning that the EC was instrumental in creating value for all the shareholders as the REL share price, which saw a low of Rs 17 in 2020, and witnessed a high of Rs 280 on September 23. The ESOP perquisite value is reflective of this significant value creation, a part of which was also shared by her as a shareholder/ employee of the company,” the statement added.