Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Saluja's remuneration meets legal, corporate governance norms: Religare

"The allegation that the executive chairperson draws a remuneration of more than Rs 150 crore per annum is false and erroneous," the company statement said

Rashmi Saluja

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The compensation offered to Rashmi Saluja, the executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises (REL), meets legal and corporate governance norms, Religare said on Thursday.

The company also denied reports that it paid remuneration of Rs 150 crore to Saluja.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“According to the standard corporate governance, exercising of listed stock options by employees requires requisite approvals, which span several months, before the actual sale. The process involves financing from external lenders as well as approvals for pledging financing or the revocation and eventual sale. In the said allegation, the process started months before the eventual sale of ESOPS on September 21, 2023. The process was undertaken before the meeting on September 20, 2022,” a Religare spokesperson said.

“According to corporate governance, the remuneration of the chairperson and the chief executive officer (CEO) is decided by a special remuneration committee. Saluja’s compensation was decided by the remuneration committee and duly approved by the Board. The compensation was also approved by a special resolution passed by the shareholders,” the spokesperson explained.

“The allegation that the executive chairperson draws a remuneration of more than Rs 150 crore per annum is false and erroneous,” the company statement said.

“According to REL’s annual report of FY22-23, the remuneration of the executive chairperson was Rs 8.12 crore. Even after including the perquisites value of the ESOPs, it reached a figure of Rs 42.06 crore. It is worth mentioning that the EC was instrumental in creating value for all the shareholders as the REL share price, which saw a low of Rs 17 in 2020, and witnessed a high of Rs 280 on September 23. The ESOP perquisite value is reflective of this significant value creation, a part of which was also shared by her as a shareholder/ employee of the company,” the statement added.

Also Read

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Denied boarding due to overbooked flight? How to get Rs 20,000 as refund

Burman family makes open offer to acquire 26% stake in Religare Enterprises

Market regulator Sebi examining Burmans' open offer for Religare Ent

Burmans seek control of Religare Enterprises, make open offer to buy 26%

No plans to change board after Religare buy: Dabur India's Mohit Burman

Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine faces legal challenge in UK: Report

Reliance Industries raises Rs 20,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.79%

Street cautious on Tata Power stock after Q2 results; bearish calls persist

BK Kalra, a founding team member of Genpact to take charge as its CEO

Topics : Religare Enterprises Indian companies Companies governance

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon