Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet appoints ex-IndiGo COO Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

SpiceJet appoints ex-IndiGo COO Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer for 12 years and as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer for three years at IndiGo

SpiceJet has been facing a prolonged financial crunch, which has forced it to scale down its flight operations significantly in recent years | Photo: Pexels

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Sanjay Kumar, who has held senior leadership roles at IndiGo and AirAsia India, has joined SpiceJet as Executive Director to lead its next phase of growth, the budget airline announced on Tuesday.
 
Kumar will report directly to SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, the company said in a statement.
 
What is Sanjay Kumar’s background in aviation?
 
Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer for 12 years and as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer for three years at IndiGo. He also worked as Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India for over a year. SpiceJet noted that Kumar has been “instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape” in India.
 
 
He previously worked with SpiceJet during its early years. Commenting on his return, Kumar said he is “excited to re-join” the airline at a “pivotal” moment in its journey and will focus on driving expansion and improving operational efficiency.

What challenges does SpiceJet face and how is it responding?
 
SpiceJet has been facing a prolonged financial crunch, which has forced it to scale down its flight operations significantly in recent years. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the airline currently operates about 1,303 flights per week — roughly 70 per cent fewer than six years ago.
 
The carrier has recently begun adding new aircraft to strengthen its network. Cirium data shows SpiceJet will operate 425 additional weekly flights in November compared to October this year.
 
What did Ajay Singh say about Kumar’s appointment?
 
SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanjay back to the SpiceJet family. His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet.”
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

