Claims that India denying bilateral flying rights 'wrong': IndiGo CEO

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said that the perception among some foreign airlines that India is not granting new bilateral flying rights is “wrong”, stressing that the government’s approach is selective, based on demand and two-way utilisation.
His remarks come months after Emirates President Tim Clark criticised India’s reluctance to expand flying rights for UAE-based carriers, calling the stance “self-defeating” and arguing that restricting air access limits the aviation sector’s role as a “wealth multiplier” for the economy.
India has so far been cautious about expanding bilateral air rights for the UAE and Qatar, as hubs like Dubai and Doha primarily serve as transit points for Indian passengers travelling to North America and Europe. Meanwhile, Indian carriers are gradually inducting wide-body aircraft and expanding non-stop long-haul operations to global destinations.
‘India is being selective, not restrictive’
Speaking at the Aviation India Summit 2025, Elbers said that the narrative of India’s aviation policy being overly restrictive overlooks the progress made in updating air service agreements with several countries.
“In today’s India, we have operators committed to building a long-term international presence. It’s not a short-term play,” he said, adding that both the government and private sector are investing heavily in aviation infrastructure.
“Quite a few countries, over the last few years, have updated their air service agreements with India — including Kuwait and Indonesia,” he said. “The image that India is not giving any traffic rights is just wrong. India is giving selective traffic rights wherever it makes sense to allocate them.”
Elbers added that opportunities still exist within the existing bilateral framework, as the government factors in the balance of utilisation between India and its aviation partners.
“We have put out massive aircraft orders — including wide bodies. IndiGo actually doubled our wide-body order with Airbus to 60 already. So, for that, obviously, we need traffic rights,” he said.
Focus on solutions, not complaints
Acknowledging that around 40 IndiGo aircraft are currently grounded due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues, Elbers described the situation as “frustrating” but said the airline preferred focusing on mitigation measures rather than complaints.
“If you have 40 planes grounded, it’s a terrible number. But endlessly complaining doesn’t bring any of these planes back,” he said. “We have put all our emphasis on mitigating measures — securing damp leases, extending existing leases, and bringing back aircraft to maintain capacity.”
He added, “When the doors are closed and the mics are off, of course I’m frustrated. But it doesn’t bring resolution any closer by endlessly complaining.”
Expanding international footprint
Elbers said IndiGo’s international expansion remains on track, supported by strong passenger demand for non-stop routes.
“We are now operating 2,300 daily flights, and this winter, we’re serving 18 additional destinations — 12 domestic and six international — compared with last year,” he said.
According to him, demand for direct international routes remains robust, with routes such as London, Manchester, and Copenhagen witnessing strong uptake from Indian travellers seeking point-to-point connectivity.