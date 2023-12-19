Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SAP bullish on India as key market, talent hub, says Punit Renjen

SAP has about 15,000 employees in India focussed on fundamental research and development. Nearly 40% of the global R&D workforce is based in India

SAP

Photo: Bloomberg

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German technology major SAP is bullish on India both as a key market and a talent hub, said Punit Renjen, deputy chairperson of the supervisory board at SAP.

“From an SAP perspective, logically, India is incredibly important not only from the standpoint of a marketplace but also from where we attract and retain top talent to develop cutting-edge innovation for the rest of the world,” Renjen said at a select media briefing in Bengaluru.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SAP has about 15,000 employees in India focused on fundamental research and development. Nearly 40 per cent of the global R&D workforce is based in India. Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director at SAP Labs India, said the company has hired about 1,500 employees this year and the investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to double.

SAP Labs is also constructing a new 41-acre campus in Devanahalli, near Bangalore International Airport, with a capacity to house another 15,000 people. “In the first phase, we plan to hire 3,000 employees by Q1 of 2025,” Gangadharan said.

Earlier this year, SAP launched Joule, a natural-language, generative AI copilot that aims to transform the way businesses run. Joule will be embedded throughout SAP’s cloud enterprise portfolio, delivering contextualised insights from across the breadth and depth of SAP solutions and third-party sources.

“All the cutting-edge technologies such as Joule are being developed here in India. That is one of the key differentiators between what SAP is doing and what some of the other players are doing,” Renjen said.

Talking about the India opportunity, Renjen said, “We are in the midst of a 15-20 year secular trend enabled by tech that is going to fundamentally change the way we live and work and SAP is right at the centre of it.”

In India, SAP is seeing growth across its four segments – government, large enterprise, small and medium business (SMB), and digital natives, said Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD at SAP Indian Subcontinent.

SAP India has over 10,000 customers in the mid-market segment at the moment and 80 per cent of its total customer base is from this segment. The digital natives are an emerging segment for the German technology major and 59 unicorns from India run on SAP systems. “The mid-market is also the fastest-growing segment for us. Each of these segments is growing at a very fast pace for us,” Bawa said.

Also Read

About 40% of SAP's R&D innovations come from India: India COO Rahul Baheti

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

SAP Labs India to double artificial intelligence talent base by next year

Sebi bars Punit Goenka from holding key post in Zee-Sony merged entity

German technology major SAP launches new generative AI assistant Joule

Centre likely to relook at IBC amendments Bill post 2024 general elections

JSL gets board approval to acquire Rabirun Vinimay for Rs 96 crore

Varun Beverages Ltd to acquire The Beverage Company for Rs 1,320 cr

ONDC, Meta partner to empower small biz, upskill 500k MSMEs in next 2 yrs

Up & down the job rollercoaster: Highs for aviation & pharma, lows for IT


Topics : SAP Labs India India Jobs in India Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon