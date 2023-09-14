SAP Labs to double artificial intelligence talent base in India by 2024

SAP Labs India, SAP's largest research and development (R&D) centre globally, is set to double its artificial intelligence (AI) talent base by 2024 to infuse AI capabilities into its entire portfolio. SAP Labs has about 15,000 employees in India, almost 60 per cent of whom are already working on AI-related technologies.

SAP Labs India, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, is a critical location for the German software giant's AI transformation, enabling its half a million customers with Business AI.

"Generative AI will fundamentally change the way businesses run. In the business world, no one is better positioned than SAP to empower businesses to take advantage of this transformational moment, giving them the solutions to harness AI to improve business outcomes. As one of the largest locations powering the SAP AI unit, SAP Labs India is bullish on Business AI and will double the AI talent base in India by next year," said Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Labs India.

"At SAP, we deliver AI that is available from day one, as it is already built into the SAP applications that power the most critical business processes. It works for an entire business because it is developed using extensive industry-specific data and deep process knowledge. Organisations can use it with confidence, as it is created using responsible AI practices. In essence, SAP AI is AI built for business," Gangadharan added.

About 34 per cent of SAP Labs' talent is at the entry-level, and the company believes in training and reskilling its employees in emerging technologies to meet the dynamic needs of the clients.

SAP said it will continue to innovate and deliver by creating an AI ecosystem for the future. At its recent flagship event Sapphire, SAP announced a partnership with Microsoft to collaborate on joint generative AI offerings to help customers address the talent gap with new recruitment and development tools.

Also Read Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa About 40% of SAP's R&D innovations come from India: India COO Rahul Baheti Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab Oil India to invest Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy for net zero by 2040 Pilot shortage pull down Akasa Air's market share to 4.2% in August Vedanta hires former Gold Fields CEO Griffith to run copper, zinc mines LIC sells 2% shares in Sun Pharma via open market sale, stake now at 3.012% Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

In July of this year, Sapphire Ventures, the technology-focused venture capital backed by SAP, announced that it will dedicate $1 billion to AI-powered enterprise technology startups. SAP announced strategic investments in three leading generative AI companies – Aleph Alpha, Anthropic, and Cohere. Later this year, SAP plans to announce new solutions and capabilities across our portfolio which take advantage of the immense possibilities with AI.