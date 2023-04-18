close

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

SBI will raise $2 billion through foreign currency bonds in 2023-24 in single or multiple tranches

BS Web Team
State Bank of India

State Bank of India (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) board on Tuesday approved fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds.
SBI will raise $2 billion through foreign currency bonds in 2023-24 in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The executive committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18 April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24.”
Last month, SBI has raised Rs 3,717 crore through additional tier 1 bond sale. The bank said this is the third Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bond sale and the latest issue was closed at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. The proceeds will be used to augment its additional tier 1 capital and overall capital base of the bank and also for strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with RBI guidelines.

Topics : sbi | fund raising | BS Web Reports | finance sector

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

