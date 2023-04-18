close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From iPhone 3G to 1st retail store: Here is Apple's 15-yr journey in India

As Apple opens its first stores, here is a timeline of its journey in India, where the US firm's contract manufacturers are increasingly making iPhones

Reuters NEW DELHI
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It took Apple Inc 15 years from when it first started selling its iPhone in India to having a company-run retail store in now the world's second biggest smartphone market, one where it has faced several business challenges.

As Apple opens its first stores, here is a timeline of its journey in India, where the U.S. firm's contract manufacturers are increasingly making iPhones.

August 2008: iPhone 3G made its debut in India minus the mass hysteria and winding queues that had marked its launch in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia.

January 2016: Apple files an application with India's government to set up its own stores in India.

May 2016: Apple chief Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the first time as the company looks at plotting an expansion strategy.

June 2016: India relaxes its investment rules for foreign retailers, clearing way for giants such as Apple and IKEA to set up stores in the country.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Pivot beyond China: Apple's chief rival has a cautionary tale for India

STL among world's first companies to develop 180 micron optical fibre

JioCinema to start subscription model after IPL 2023; check details here

Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

Apple fans have their moment hobnobbing with Tim Cook at the BKC store

Reliance Capital resolution process completion deadline extended to July 16

May 2017: Apple, working with contract manufacturer Wistron, started local assembly of iPhones for the first time in India at Bengaluru with its iPhone SE model.

September 2020: Apple Inc launched its first online store in India, coinciding with the country's holiday season.

October 2020: India approved incentives under a federal plan to boost domestic smartphone production to 16 companies, including top Apple suppliers.

December 2020: Contract workers at the Bengaluru factory of Apple supplier Wistron ransacked the facility after a protest against unpaid wages. The factory was put on probation by Apple before resuming production two months later.

December 2021: Protests erupted at the Tamil Nadu plant of Foxconn after more than 250 women workers who live in one of the company dormitories were treated for food poisoning. Apple later found facilities did not meet required standards and the factory was closed for over three weeks.

December 2021: India's competition watchdog orders an investigation into Apple's in-app fee system, saying it was of the initial view that the iPhone maker had violated certain antitrust laws.

September 2022: Apple supplier Pegatron inaugurated its first plant in Tamil Nadu state to assemble iPhones.

February 2023: Apple supplier Foxlink, which manufactures iPhone chargers, halted production temporarily at its assembly facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after a massive fire caused part of the building to collapse.

Topics : iPhone | Apple | India

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon