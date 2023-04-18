close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GSK to acquire Canada-based Bellus for $2 billion to gain cough medicine

The takeover will bring GSK a cough medicine that's shown promising results in clinical trials and has advanced through much of the research process

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Suzi Ring

GSK Plc agreed to buy Canadian biotech Bellus Health Inc. for about $2 billion to bolster its pipeline of experimental medicines.  

The UK drugmaker will pay $14.75 per share in cash for Bellus, a 103% premium to the stock’s Monday close, it said in a statement Tuesday. The deal is expected to yield multi-billion-dollar annual sales in the single digits, Luke Miels, GSK’s chief commercial officer, said on a call with reporters.

The takeover will bring GSK a cough medicine that’s shown promising results in clinical trials and has advanced through much of the research process. GSK has been trying to replenish its product pipeline as the company faces pressure to improve shareholder returns and keep up with UK rival AstraZeneca Plc. 
The announcement comes two days after Merck & Co. agreed to buy Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for about $10.8 billion, pointing to a deal resurgence as large drugmakers target biotechs to gain new products to replace aging best-sellers. 

Adding external deals to supplement internal innovation “is definitely the strategy that we intend to pursue, so you can expect that we will continue to do more deals,” Miels said. 
GSK shares fell 1.2% to 1,493 pence in London trading. 

Also Read

Cough syrup makers see healthy future, say controversies won't dent demand

Cough syrup deaths in Gambia serious issue, says WHO chief scientist

WHO stands by action of issuing alert against Maiden Pharma cough syrup

Maiden Pharma's cough syrups are safe, WHO jumped the gun: DCGI

After Gambia, now Uzbekistan alleges Indian cold drug killed its children

From iPhone 3G to 1st retail store: Here is Apple's 15-yr journey in India

STL among world's first companies to develop 180 micron optical fibre

JioCinema to start subscription model after IPL 2023; check details here

Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

Apple fans have their moment hobnobbing with Tim Cook at the BKC store


The drugmaker split from its consumer arm last year, listing that unit separately to focus on the pharma and vaccines business. It’s under pressure to find blockbuster products to offset others going off patent, such as the HIV drug dolutegravir, which will lose its exclusivity towards the end of the decade.
Bellus’s experimental cough medicine, called camlipixant, will probably launch in 2026 and the transaction should start boosting earnings per share in 2027, according to GSK. 

Persistent Cough

About 28 million patients worldwide suffer from refractory chronic cough, which camlipixant targets. The disease is marked by a persistent cough that lasts for more than eight weeks, doesn’t respond to treatment for an underlying condition or remains unexplained. 

A typical patient is in their 50s, female and will spend five years going through the health system trying to get appropriate treatment, according to Miels. 
Patients often cough between 500 and 900 times a day, which can lead to social stigma, particularly after the pandemic, and other conditions such as depression.

Bellus’s board has backed the deal and the companies said the transaction will probably close in the third quarter.
Topics : GSK | Cough syrup

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon