close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jindal Stainless supplied 300 tn steel for Ambedkar statue in Telangana

In a statement, the steel maker said it has supplied grade 304 hot-rolled stainless steel (SS) in a thickness range of 12 mm - 32 mm. The SS has been used in the armature structure of the statue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless Ltd on Tuesday said it supplied 300 metric tonnes of stainless steel for 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Telangana.

On April 14, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of Babasaheb in Hyderabad on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary.

In a statement, the steel maker said it has supplied grade 304 hot-rolled stainless steel (SS) in a thickness range of 12 mm - 32 mm. The SS has been used in the armature structure of the statue.

The statue is located on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake, in the vicinity of the newly built Secretariat, which has also been named after B R Ambedkar.

Also Read

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

GSK to acquire Canada-based Bellus for $2 billion to gain cough medicine

From iPhone 3G to 1st retail store: Here is Apple's 15-yr journey in India

STL among world's first companies to develop 180 micron optical fibre

JioCinema to start subscription model after IPL 2023; check details here

Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

Topics : Jindal Stainless | steel | Telangana

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon