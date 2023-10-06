FMCG consumption showing improvement, gradually recovering: Dabur India

Helped by encouraging macro indicators, FMCG consumption is showing improvement year-on-year, though the recovery has been gradual, Dabur India said in its quarter updates.

This quarter witnessed a mild summer and a slightly deficient monsoon. The festive season is later than normal this year due to which offtake related to festivals is delayed and will carry forward to the next quarter, it said.

"We expect recovery of consumption in both urban and rural markets in India due to improving macro indicators, increase in government expenditure and positive consumer sentiment," Dabur said.

The homegrown FMCG major expects a "mid to high single-digit growth" in its consolidated revenue during the July-September quarter.

"In India business, Healthcare and HPC segments are expected to grow in high single-digit," it said in an update for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023.

However, it anticipates the F&B business to remain "slightly below last year's revenue" on account of a mild summer and change in the festive season.

Also Read Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece Dabur soars 7%, nears 52-week high as Q1 results boasts of rural recovery Five additional brands crossed Rs 100 cr in sales in FY23, says Dabur India We are now trying to reinvent Dabur as Dabur 2.0: CEO Mohit Malhotra FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth Sebi extends dispatching period of hard copies of statements till Sept 2024 Energy exchange IEX to acquire 10% stake in Enviro Enablers India Vested interests behind Union Bank of India proposal to stop Lavasa sale Truecaller acquires TrustCheckr service to expand enterprise services OTT platforms are not governed by Trai but by IT rules, says TDSAT

On its international business, Dabur said it is "poised for a strong performance, with double-digit growth in constant currency" led by markets such as the Middle East, Egypt and Turkey.

Moreover, it expects "higher gross margin expansion than that seen in Q1 FY24" aided by moderating inflation and our cost-saving initiatives.

A significant portion of gross margin expansion will be channelled into boosting advertising and promotion (A&P) spending.

"Consequently, operating profit is expected to grow in line with revenue and remain steady compared to the same quarter last year," Dabur said.

Further, the company said it remains committed to driving ahead of the category performance of its business segments and gaining market shares across its portfolio.

"We will continue to invest strongly behind our brands, distribution expansion, manufacturing footprint and digitisation initiatives," it said.

In the quarter update, Dabur India has provided an overall summary of the performance and demand trends witnessed during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"This will be followed by detailed financial results and earnings presentation once the board of directors of the company approves the consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023," it added.