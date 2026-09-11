SBI to complete software, hardware deployment for DPDP compliance by Dec

State Bank of India (SBI) has procured software and hardware as part of its preparations for compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, with installation and deployment expected to be completed by December, a senior bank official said on Friday.

"Procurement of software is done and the deployment will be completed by December for DPDP compliance. Some hardware and software have been procured, and the installation will be done by December," the official said on condition of anonymity.

As one of the country's largest banks, SBI processes large volumes of customer and financial data across its banking operations, making data security and privacy an important part of its technology and compliance architecture.

The procurement and installation of the technology infrastructure aim to strengthen the bank's systems as it prepares to implement the new data protection regime.

The move comes as banks and other organisations that process personal data are preparing their systems and processes to meet requirements under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the DPDP Rules, 2025.

The DPDP Act sets out obligations for entities processing digital personal data, including requirements for lawful processing, notice and consent, while providing individuals with rights over their personal data.

The government notified the DPDP Rules in November 2025, with different provisions coming into force in phases. The core provisions relating to obligations of data fiduciaries are scheduled to come into effect 18 months after the rules' publication.

Meanwhile, the bank's managing director Ashwini Kumar Tewari said that it is expected to begin processing cheques using artificial intelligence (AI) from March 2027.

Initially, the technology will be used for cheques of up to Rs 15,000, he added.

"By March 2027, we may start processing cheques using the AI. Initially, we are looking at the cheque amount being up to Rs 15,000," Tewari said on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2026.

The AI-based processing is expected to initially cover lower-value cheques, with the lender potentially expanding its scope subsequently. SBI has also deployed LLMs to automate cheque processing.