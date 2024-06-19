Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI to raise up to Rs 20,000 cr via long-term bonds to fund infra projects

The bonds to be issued in tranches depending on market conditions

SBI

(Photo: Reuters)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through long-term bonds in the current financial year for funding infrastructure projects and affordable housing units.

In a filing with stock exchanges, the country’s largest lender said its Central Board at its meeting held on Wednesday has accorded approval for raising long-term bonds up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A senior SBI executive said the infrastructure bonds would be issued in tranches depending on the market conditions.

The bank has already announced plans to raise long term funds up to $3 billion from the international market through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency in the current financial year.


The infrastructure bonds issued earlier by SBI carry an AAA credit rating with a stable outlook from domestic credit-rating agencies. The proceeds from infrastructure bonds are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements like Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

The entire amount can be deployed in lending operations.

If banks were to raise similar amounts through deposits, they have to keep 4.5 per cent of the amount with the Reserve Bank of India as CRR. Also, they have to invest about 18 per cent of money into securities to maintain SLR.

SBI’s infrastructure loans rose by 5.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 3.94 trillion at the end of March 2024. Out of this, key exposures were the power sector (Rs 2.04 trillion), ports and roads (Rs 1.12 trillion) and telecom (Rs 30,376 crore).
Topics : sbi State Bank of India YONO Indian infrastructure Long term financing Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon