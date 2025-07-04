SC agrees to hear Kalanithi Maran, KAL Airways appeal against SpiceJet

Sun Group founder and chairman Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways moved the Supreme Court on Friday against an order dismissing their pleas seeking damages of Rs 1,323 crore from SpiceJet.
The apex court agreed to hear the plea on 18 July.
Maran and KAL Airways filed the plea against the Delhi High Court order dated 26 May, which had dismissed their petitions seeking over ₹1,300 crore in damages from SpiceJet.
Earlier, the petitions by Maran and KAL Airways had been rejected by an Arbitral Tribunal and later by a single-judge Bench of the High Court.
Arbitration proceedings, led by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges, had also rejected the damages claim, SpiceJet had stated in a filing.
The High Court in May said Maran and KAL Airways had engaged in a calculated gamble by delaying and re-filing their challenge to the arbitral award.
“This... is not a simple case of delay in removing objections in refiling the appeals. It is a case of deliberate and wilful concealment of facts both from the Division Bench as well as from the respondents and a calculated gamble taken by the appellants,” the Delhi HC said.
The court declined to condone the delay of 55 days in filing and 226 days in re-filing the present appeals.
“As the application for condonation of delay in filing and re-filing have been dismissed, the appeals also stand dismissed on the ground of delay without going into merits,” the High Court order had stated.