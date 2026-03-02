SEIKO aims to double revenue in 3 yrs, 30 boutique stores in India by 2028

“India is among the top four national offices within the group and is positioning itself in the top three of India’s affordable luxury watch segment. The company sees sustained premiumisation and rising young consumers driving its next phase of growth,” said Yoshikatsu Kawada, Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Seiko Global.

Prior to the pandemic, India ranked 14th among SEIKO’s 15 national offices. While the company did not disclose exact revenue contribution, India has clocked a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 55 per cent in the past four years, much ahead of the broader luxury watch segment, it said.

Speaking of expansion, the company’s leadership said it will not only be limited to metros but also to B- and C-class towns, “where aspirational demand exists but experiential retail is limited,” said Neeladri Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer and President, SEIKO.

“Metro boutiques will be large-format stores like this one. In smaller towns, we may have slightly smaller formats, but the experience will remain premium,” he further said, adding that multi-brand retail partners will continue to be an important growth channel.

Within this, Bengaluru holds strategic importance for the brand. “When we established our subsidiary office in India nearly two decades ago, we chose this city. Since then, Bengaluru has remained central to our India journey,” Kawada said.

The newly launched store in the city is SEIKO’s fourth in Bengaluru and its 20th exclusive boutique in India.

Japan remains SEIKO’s largest market, followed by the United States and Europe.

While noting a surge in demand for “serious watches” post-pandemic and greater consumer awareness, Mazumdar said, “Indian consumers are extremely well informed. Whether buying for themselves or gifting, they research the brand, compare competitors and look for substance. Even the most affluent customers seek value, not just a logo.”

Historically male-dominated, SEIKO India’s sales currently see women contributing around 15 per cent. The company aims to raise this to 25–30 per cent over the next three to four years. “With exclusive boutiques, we can showcase our full ladies’ collection. In multi-brand outlets, space constraints often limit visibility,” he further said, adding that women consumers today are independent decision-makers and value craftsmanship over marketing hype.

Echoing the shift, Kawada added that India’s young demographic profile presents a long-term opportunity. “We are happy to see many young consumers entering the serious watch category. Together, we can grow, from entry-level to Prospex and eventually King SEIKO customers,” he said.