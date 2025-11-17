Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sellwin Traders to buy 36% of Kumkum wellness in preferential share swap

Sellwin Traders to buy 36% of Kumkum wellness in preferential share swap

Under the share swap deal, Sellwin will issue its equity shares on a preferential basis to KWPL and its shareholders at ₹15 per equity share, Sellwin Traders said in a statement

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Under this agreement, Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36 per cent equity stake in KWPL (Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd), with an option to increase its holding up to 60 per cent within the next 18 months, Sellwin Traders said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sellwin Traders on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 36 per cent stake in Kumkum Wellness in a share swap deal.

Under this agreement, Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36 per cent equity stake in KWPL (Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd), with an option to increase its holding up to 60 per cent within the next 18 months, Sellwin Traders said in a statement, adding that this phased acquisition underscores Sellwin Traders's confidence in KWPL's business model and long-term growth potential.

Under the share swap deal, Sellwin will issue its equity shares on a preferential basis to KWPL and its shareholders at Rs 15 per equity share, it said.

 

The MoU also sets a clear roadmap within which the parties aim to formalise definitive agreements by 31 December 2025.

Monil Vora, Director, Sellwin Traders Limited, said, "We are excited to embark on transformative global partnerships, reaffirming our growth-centric vision".

Vora added that the phased acquisition of Kumkum wellness underscores company's confidence in its business model and long-term growth potential and the company believes this collaboration will strengthen its foothold in the wellness sector and create meaningful value for shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy to charge select restaurants extra on 'One' orders from Nov 25

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

solar, solar power, china

ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers Sahara plea for 6 weeks on nod to sell properties to Adani

Topics : Company News acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon