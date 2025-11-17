Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects, a company statement said

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KPI Green Energy on Monday said it has inked contract agreements with state-owned SJVN Ltd for an order worth Rs 696.50 crore to develop a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat.

This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects, a company statement said.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has signed contract agreements with SJVN Ltd, a Government of India enterprise, for the execution of a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat, according to the statement.

 

The contract, valued at Rs 696.50 crore (excluding GST), reinforces KPI Green's position as a credible and trusted EPC partner for large-scale renewable projects, it stated.

Under the executed agreements, KPI Green will supply all plant and equipment required for the 200 MW (AC) solar project, in accordance with approved specifications and quality assurance plans.

Also Read

Shadow over SunEdison India's solar projects

India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

solar projects

UP plans solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore to reach 22,000 Mw by 2028premium

solar power

ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

solar power, renewable energy, power, clean energy

Waaree Renewable soars 10% on heavy volume on securing ₹157 crore order

solar power

Premier Energies secures $20 million solar contracts in West Africa

It is also responsible for erection, installation, and construction activities, covering all civil, architectural, and structural works at the project site.

It will also deal with unloading, handling, storage, and insurance coverage of plant and equipment supplied under the contracts.

The company will also do testing, commissioning, and performance demonstration, including operational acceptance as per contractual requirements.

It is also entrusted with the responsibility of comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the project for three years post- COD (commercial date of operation), including O&M spares and consumables.

The project is being executed through three separate contractsthe Supply Contract, EPC Contract, and O&M Contractwhich collectively establish a strong turnkey responsibility for KPI Green during the construction and initial operational phase.

Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of the firm said in the statement "Securing and now formally entering into this agreement with a leading Government of India enterprise underscores KPI Green's credibility and proven ability to deliver large-scale renewable energy projects."  SJVN Limited as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has diversified from hydropower into solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects across the country.

Established in 1994, by Faruk G Patel, KP Group has grown into a multi-faceted conglomerate with core expertise in renewable energy, infrastructure, and innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy to charge select restaurants extra on 'One' orders from Nov 25

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

solar, solar power, china

ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers Sahara plea for 6 weeks on nod to sell properties to Adani

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Kings Infra signs ₹2,500 cr aquaculture tech park deal with Andhra govt

Topics : solar plant Gujarat solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon