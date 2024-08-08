Serial entrepreneur Suman Gandham launches AI-mobility company Dacio

Serial entrepreneur Suman Gandham has launched AI mobility startup Dacio. The aim is to make India’s roads safer by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Gandham is known for his neo-bank Finin, which was acquired by fintech unicorn Open Financial Technologies.

Dacio leverages advanced predictive video telematics through its primary product, the Dacio Dash Cam AI. This dashcam is designed for the business-to-business sector, targeting commercial vehicles such as trucks, logistics fleets, and school buses. The dashcam analyses driving and driver behaviour to improve road safety, providing fleet operators with critical real-time visibility into their drivers’ performance. This promotes higher driving standards and better driver conditions. It detects dangerous driving behaviours such as mobile phone usage, lack of seatbelt compliance, and driver distraction. Other such behaviours include signs of sleepiness and fatigue. It then promptly alerts both the driver and fleet operators to take corrective action. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our mission is to harness the power of AI to make India’s roads safer,” said Dacio founder and chief executive officer Suman Gandham.

The focus extends beyond just a dashcam.

“We are building a comprehensive mobility suite that includes technologies tailored specifically for Indian road conditions,” said Gandham. “We aim to develop an extensive India-centric data lake that can be used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create solutions suited for India’s unique driving environment.”

In addition to offering a four-channel dashcam that monitors the road, driver, rear end, cargo, and sides of the vehicle, Dacio also provides retrofittable software that can be integrated into existing dashcams inside vehicles. Through a suite of hardware and software solutions, the startup is aiming to build robust data infrastructure for the Indian mobility industry. Dacio’s solutions are enabled with edge computing. This allows real-time feedback without the latency associated with cloud processing, ensuring seamless functionality even in remote locations.

Gandham has joined forces with Abhilash Reddy, an automotive enthusiast with 11 years of experience across fintech, motorsport, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors, who serves as the company’s co-founder. Reddy recently exited Fairexpay, India’s first cross-border payments infrastructure company.

Dacio has already secured paid customers across logistics, education, and OEM sectors, with plans to deploy 10,000 dashcams over the next 12 months. The startup is eyeing a seed round of funding in the coming months. This capital will support its plans to scale up operations and expand the product portfolio.