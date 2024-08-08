Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

25% GenZ up for new-age jobs, 43% ready to give up work-life balance: Study

The study, the Quest Report 2024, which unveils Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, careers, and aspirations, also found that only 9 per cent of respondents want to pursue entrepreneurship

GenZ, office, employees

43 per cent of respondents in India and 46 per cent globally are willing to give up work-life balance to succeed in their career. | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One in every four GenZ respondents in India is more inclined towards new-age job fields like Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and content creation while 43 per cent are willing to sacrifice the work-life balance to succeed in their career, a study has found.
The study, the Quest Report 2024, which unveils Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, careers, and aspirations, also found that only 9 per cent of respondents want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gen Z usually refers to those born between 1995 and 2010.
One out of 4 Indian respondents are more inclined towards new-age job fields like content creation, data analysis, AI, and cybersecurity, the study commissioned by iQOO in association with CyberMedia Research, said. iQOO is a sub-smartphone brand of the vivo group.
43 per cent of respondents in India and 46 per cent globally are willing to give up work-life balance to succeed in their career, it said, adding that around 62 per cent of the Indian youth are willing to give up their hobbies and other interests to achieve their dreams.
Recent debate on work-life balance due to deliberation on 14-hour work day & 70-hour workweek have stirred conversations amongst the Gen Z, the study noted.
The study of 6,700 Gen Z respondents, aged between 20-24 years, from seven countries including the US, the UK, Malaysia Brazil and India, stated that 19 per cent of Indians surveyed prefer career advancements in big organisations while 84 per cent of Indian respondents believe their jobs align with their goals, compared to 72 per cent globally.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Waqf Bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them, says Rijiju

Indian truckers stranded at Indo-Bangladesh border, living on puffed rice

Nag Panchami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, importance and more

Kerala landslides: Army partially withdraws from disaster-hit areas

Setback from B'desh temporary, India's influence to remain: Shaurya Doval

As many as 45 per cent of Questers said that they would take up higher studies to support their quest while 32 per cent believe they should take up relevant jobs to support their dreams.
Around 46 per cent feel financial constraints as a barrier to pursuing their choice of career. However, over 90% are confident in achieving their dream despite the barriers.
2X of women feel gender affects the pursuit of their dreams compared to men, the study said.
The study covered three broad areas- Gen Z Questers' spirit & motivation to fulfil their dreams, obstacles & barriers that disrupt their quest for passion, and career choices that drive their interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

Workplace injuries rise 8.5% and fatalities fall 21%, says IiAS study

Budget 2024: Surge in working days; more people engaged in agriculture

Atmanirbharta has been part of our culture from Day One: Tata Hitachi MD

Longer working hours & low earnings: How India's gig workforce fares

Topics : Artificial intelligence Work culture Manage work stress cybersecurity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon