90% women view GenAI as crucial for career growth, says Nasscom-BCG report

Women make up 36 per cent of India's tech workforce; however, they remain underrepresented in executive roles. India lags with a 64 per cent gender disparity in AI leadership compared to global women leaders. As Gen AI adoption increases, the participation of women in the workforce is important for enhancing ethical outcomes in AI, said a report.

While GenAI will act as an equaliser for women in tech, only 35 per cent of surveyed women respondents feel completely prepared by their employers, leading to barriers in adoption, said the report by Nasscom and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report 'GenAI: The Diversity Game Changer We Can’t Ignore' by Nasscom and BCG analyses the adoption of AI/GenAI amongst women and outlines actionable steps.

"Globally, senior women lead in GenAI adoption, yet India lags with a 64 per cent gender disparity in AI leadership. To capture the $320 billion AI market, India’s tech sector needs diversity. This will ensure effective systems by eliminating biases and incorporating varying ethical perspectives. Let's seize this significant opportunity to rectify the gender imbalance in the tech industry," said Sreyssha George, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group.

The report underscored that women are willing to go the extra mile for success in AI/GenAI, with 95 per cent of junior, 96 per cent of mid-management, and 100 per cent of the senior management women (based on survey findings) ready to invest more time to achieve professional success in GenAI.

Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Nasscom, said, “Despite significant progress in diversity and AI/GenAI adoption, substantial gaps still limit women's full potential in the tech industry. With GenAI set to dominate the tech industry, it is critical to address key challenges such as knowledge gaps and lack of support, to empower women, particularly in these roles.”

The report shows that women view Gen AI tools as a significant boost to their perceived competence, with 45 per cent of the surveyed women in tech roles experiencing higher confidence compared to their non-tech peers. Additionally, it outlines that Gen AI adoption is driven by efficiency and innovation, acknowledging its transformative potential.

Gupta further added that by addressing these obstacles and cultivating an inclusive environment, businesses can not only enhance their own success but also contribute to a more equitable and dynamic tech landscape.

The report, based on extensive surveys and interviews with industry leaders, reveals that women rate their professional ambitions as very high, demonstrating greater ambition across all levels. It further highlights the importance of diversity in reducing bias and enhancing ethical outcomes in AI, indicating that diverse teams are better at detecting ethical issues and making decisions that consider others' well-being.

To bridge this gap, organisations need to play a pivotal role in driving GenAI adoption by creating environments that support and encourage these technologies. The report recommends key actions to boost women's success in these technologies: defining clear career pathways; guiding through formal and informal mentorship programmes; enabling flexible work arrangements; offering ethical training; building a culture of empowerment, diversity, and inclusion; and fostering networking opportunities. Addressing these needs will empower women to embrace GenAI technologies and drive greater diversity and innovation in the industry.

As GenAI is projected to dominate 33 per cent of the global AI landscape by 2027, the AI market is expected to reach $320-380 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-35 per cent, said the report.