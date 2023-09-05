Confirmation

Lighthouse Advisors India sells 1.3% stake in Bikaji Foods for Rs 156 cr

Mumbai-based Lighthouse Advisors India on Tuesday divested a 1.3 per cent stake in Bikaji Foods International for nearly Rs 156 crore through an open market transaction.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Lighthouse Advisors through its investment vehicle Lighthouse India Fund III sold the shares of Bikaner-based Bikaji Foods.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lighthouse India Fund III offloaded 32,42,070 shares, or a 1.3 per cent stake, in Bikaji.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 480 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 155.62 crore.
After the transaction, Lighthouse India Fund III's shareholding has declined to 1.4 per cent from 2.7 per cent, shareholding data with the BSE showed.
Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 13.5 lakh shares of Bikaji Foods International, while details of other buyers could not be identified.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International jumped 6.12 per cent to close at Rs 511.70 apiece on the BSE.
In a separate bulk deal on BSE, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold shares of Safari Industries (India) for nearly Rs 81 crore through an open market transaction.
Following the share sale, Safari Industries (India) Ltd shares fell 1.49 per cent to close at Rs 3,737 per piece on the BSE.
According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold more than 2.13 lakh shares, at an average price of Rs 3,775.06 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 80.72 crore.
SBI Life Insurance acquired 2.05 lakh shares of Safari Industries.
In another transaction on the BSE, Bajaj Finance offloaded 82.5 lakh shares of non-banking financial company SBFC Finance for Rs 70 crore through an open market transaction.
Bajaj Finance sold 82.5 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.77 per cent stake in SBFC Finance, as per the bulk deal data available with the BSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 85.02 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 70.14 crore.
Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.
Shares of SBFC Finance gained 0.6 per cent to settle at Rs 86.99 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

