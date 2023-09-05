Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Jupiter Wagons gets board's nod to raise Rs 700 crore through QIP route

The funds will be raised through the issuance of equity shares, with a total value of Rs 700 crore

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) on Tuesday said it has received the board's approval to raise Rs 700 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route.
The funds will be raised through the issuance of equity shares, with a total value of Rs 700 crore.
The move is aimed at bolstering JWL's resources for expansion, subsidiary investments, joint ventures, capital adequacy enhancement, and various manufacturing plans, it said in a statement.
"The objective (of raising funds) is to further strengthen the company's financial position and solidify our market presence and leadership position," said JWL Managing Director Vivek Lohia.
The funds will also be used to ramp up wagon manufacturing capacity, new foundry plant at Jabalpur wagon facility, expansion of existing foundry plant at Kolkata wagon facility, and backward integration of wagon business, Lohia added.

Also Read

Equity fundraising in FY23 put through Fed wringer; IPO mop-up down 52%

Religare Enterprises to enter ARC business, float QIP in early FY24

Data Patterns hits new high; stock rallies 28% over QIP issue price

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech plans to raise Rs 100 cr via QIP issue route

Amazon Pay sees 40-50% growth Y-o-Y, says CEO & V-P Mahendra Nerurkar

PNB introduces CBDC-UPI interoperability for seamless transactions

Yono app fetches Rs 100 crore in fee income every quarter: SBI Chairman

Cipla, Torrent may need to divest 15 brands in buyout deal: Bernstein

Birla Corp plans expansion, eyes 25 million tonnes capacity by FY26

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : QIP Fundraising Investment

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon