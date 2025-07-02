Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / TReDS platform RXIL crosses ₹2 trn MSME invoice financing milestone

TReDS platform RXIL crosses ₹2 trn MSME invoice financing milestone

The RXIL TReDS platform has facilitated financing worth ₹80,500 crore in FY25 alone, with over 44,000 MSMEs registered across 1,600 postal codes

interest rates, finance, profit

The growth was driven by strong participation from stakeholders

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TReDS platform Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), a joint venture promoted by SIDBI and NSE, along with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, has crossed the milestone of ₹2 trillion MSME invoice financing.

The RXIL TReDS platform has facilitated financing worth ₹80,500 crore in FY25 alone, with over 44,000 MSMEs registered across 1,600 postal codes.

The growth was driven by strong participation from stakeholders and continued support from the government and regulators, RXIL said in a statement.

By ensuring direct settlement of MSME invoice payments and expanding reach across geographies, RXIL is fostering financial inclusion and enhancing supply chain finance efficiency for corporates, CPSEs, and PSUs, it said.

 

Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), RXIL has enabled MSMEs to access working capital by discounting over 88.5 lakh invoices through a fully-digital, infrastructure-backed platform, driving a surge in MSME registrations, it said.

Also Read

GDP

Boosting growth: Integrate MSMEs and e-commerce to surge GDP globally

INDIAai Mission, artificial intelligence in India, AI leadership India, AI democratization India, INDIAai Mission funding, AI computing infrastructure India, large language models India, AI startups funding India, AI public sector applications, INDIA

Startups use AI, omnichannel push to expand globally, reach deeper locally

artificial intelligence

Most AI tools 'hallucinate'; not meant for Indian MSMEs : Vexoo Labs

India also expressed concern about the applicability of the convention beyond the workplace setting. Image: Wikipedia

India flags concerns on ILO's biological hazard pact for informal sector

Premiummanufacturing

UP's targeted intervention for MSMEs could boost industrial output, jobs

Greater corporate participation and sustained regulatory support can further unlock the potential of TReDS for millions of small businesses, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, SIDBI CMD and RXIL Chairman Manoj Mittal said the recent growth in TReDS transactions shows promise as an alternate source of formal credit for MSMEs.

"Reaching ₹2 trillion in invoice financing by RXIL reflects our commitment towards ensuring credit flow to the MSME sector through innovative means. We believe this is just a beginning for RXIL and it has a greater role to play in MSME credit space, he said.

RXIL MD and CEO Ketan Gaikwad said as more corporate and government buyers come on board and financiers deepen their participation, the platform is poised to play an even more pivotal role in building a resilient and inclusive credit ecosystem for India's MSMEs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump says trade deal with India 'soon' as July 9 deadline approaches

Premiummining minerals mines

Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

PremiumJharia Coalfield fires

Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

manufacturing pmi, hsbc india, s&p global, june 2025 pmi, export orders, intermediate goods, pranjul bhandari, employment growth, factory output, inflation trends, input prices

Manufacturing hits 14-month high in June, helped by export surge: Survey

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Net GST receipt growth slipped sharply to 3.3% in June: Govt data

Topics : MSMEs TReDS finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon