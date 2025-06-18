Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from June 26

Shriram Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from June 26

Interest rates would be revised to 8.40 per cent on deposits with a tenure of 36, 50 and 60 months, respectively. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
Jun 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Shriram Group would revise its interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from June 26, the company said on Wednesday.

As per the revised structure, senior citizens (aged 60 years and above at the time of deposit or renewal) would be eligible for an additional interest of 0.50 per cent per annum while women depositors would receive an additional 0.05 per cent per annum on fixed deposits.

For deposits of 12 months, the existing rate of 7.35 per cent would be revised to 7.65 per cent while for deposits made through digital mode for a period of 15 months would be revised to 7.90 per cent from the current 7.50 per cent, Shriram Finance said in a company statement on Wednesday.

 

For 18 months, the interest rates would be revised to 7.80 per cent (current 7.40 per cent), 24 months 7.90 per cent from the existing 7.50 per cent.

Interest rates would be revised to 8.40 per cent on deposits with a tenure of 36, 50 and 60 months, respectively.

Shriram Finance said the interest rates on Fixed Investment Plans (FIPs) which are available via the 'Shriram One' mobile application and website would also be revised from June 26, 2025.

Shriram Finance Ltd currently has a pan India presence of 3,220 branches and an employee base of 79,872. It serves about 95.56 lakh customers, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

