Emiza partners Raymond for managing fulfilment of online apparel brands

Emiza partners Raymond for managing fulfilment of online apparel brands

Emiza will handle warehousing, packaging and smart order fulfilment for Raymond, including routing D2C orders from the nearest store to speed up last-mile delivery

The partnership also aims to optimise inventory management, reduce average delivery timelines by 20 per cent, and boost order accuracy to over 99.7 per cent

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Third-party logistics services operator Emiza on Monday announced a partnership with Raymond for managing fulfilment of the company's entire online portfolio comprising brands like Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, and Ethnix.

Through Emiza's nationwide network of over 24 fulfilment centres across more than 12 cities, the company will handle over 1.45 million annual shipments for Raymond's direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and marketplace e-commerce operations, Emiza said.

Under the collaboration, Emiza would provide warehousing, packaging, and intelligent order fulfilment, it said, adding, for Raymond's D2C website orders, the company will enable smart routing from the fabric and fashion retailer's nearest store to optimise last-mile delivery timelines.

 

"At Emiza, we are committed to delivering precision, speed, and scalability through our tech-driven fulfilment network. This partnership reinforces our mission to empower iconic Indian brands with a robust digital supply chain infrastructure tailored for the new-age consumer," said Ajay Rao, Founder and CEO of Emiza.

The partnership also aims to optimise inventory management, reduce average delivery timelines by 20 per cent, and boost order accuracy to over 99.7 per cent, Emiza said.

Additionally, the company will also provide customised packaging aligned with Raymond's premium brand identity for online orders and will manage marketplace claims to minimise losses across third-party platforms, it said.

"As consumer preferences shift towards seamless online experiences, it's imperative for us to strengthen our backend operations. Partnering with Emiza enables us to deliver premium customer experiences with greater efficiency, agility, and reliability. This collaboration is an enabler in Raymond's digital-first journey, helping us scale sustainably across channels while reaffirming our brand promise of trust, quality and excellence," said Ravi Hudda, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Raymond.

Founded in 2015 by Ajay Rao, the Mumbai-based, technology-driven logistics and fulfilment company caters to over 150 D2C and B2B brands across sectors through its pan-India fulfilment centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raymond Apparel Apparel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

