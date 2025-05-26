Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Simpliwork expands Bengaluru footprint with 1.32 lakh sq ft office lease

Simpliwork expands Bengaluru footprint with 1.32 lakh sq ft office lease

The co-working firm plans to double its portfolio to 9.5 million sq ft by FY27 and expects revenue to reach ₹1,400 crore as demand for agile workspaces continues to grow

Its collaboration portfolio features prominent developers, including Prestige Estates, Brigade Group and Godrej Fund. | File Image

Its collaboration portfolio features prominent developers, including Prestige Estates, Brigade Group and Godrej Fund. | File Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Co-working firm Simpliwork Offices has leased approximately 1.32 lakh square feet in Bengaluru, strengthening its footprint in India’s tech hub, where it already operates 7 lakh sq ft. The company expects its revenue to touch ₹1,400 crore by FY27.
 
Kunal Walia, chief executive officer and founder, Simpliwork Offices, said: “The demand for agile, high-performance workspaces has never been stronger. Enterprises today are not just seeking space — they’re seeking infrastructure that scales with their vision. Our expansion in Bengaluru reflects our confidence in its growth story and our commitment to co-creating the next wave of intelligent, flexible office ecosystems.”
 
 
Simpliwork has expanded its Bengaluru portfolio with new leases at Pardhanani Wilshire III and Sumadhura Capitol Towers in Hobli, responding to growing demand for office space in established micro-markets.
 

Also Read

PremiumKrishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn

Edtech firm Simplilearn plans to relaunch fresher upskilling vertical

Pawan Kalyan,Pawan,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting

Stalin should reconsider decision on simultaneous poll: Pawan Kalyan

PremiumRajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

Rajasthan govt to soon bring out a policy to boost film production

Amit Shah

India's health infra transformed under PM Modi's rule, says Amit Shah

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee gains 13 paise, briefly strengthens past 85/$ during session

 
The company, which operates in the shared workspace sector alongside WeWork, IndiQube and Unispace, currently manages approximately 4.5 million square feet. It aims to double its portfolio to 9–9.5 million square feet within the next two years. 
Despite the rapid scale-up, Simpliwork said it continues to focus on depth over breadth, consolidating its presence within high-demand, mature urban centres. For FY25, the company is set to close with revenues of around ₹680 crore and is projecting ₹950 crore for the next fiscal.
 
At Pardhanani Wilshire III, Simpliwork has leased approximately 66,000 square feet to develop fully customised, tailor-made office spaces for six enterprise clients. Each unit will feature 90 to 150 workstations, collectively accommodating around 700 seats. Every zone will be self-sufficient, equipped with dedicated meeting rooms, executive cabins, café areas and breakout spaces to support seamless operations and collaboration.
 
With a full-floor lease in place for a luxury automobile client, Simpliwork will develop a fully managed, high-specification workspace customised for large organisations seeking scalable, agile solutions in Sumadhura Capitol Towers. The new facility will include collaborative spaces, executive suites, meeting pods and technology integrations.
 
Simpliwork Offices manages over 4.2 million square feet across major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata. Its collaboration portfolio features prominent developers, including Prestige Estates, Brigade Group and Godrej Fund.

More From This Section

Starbucks

Tata Starbucks FY25 losses widen to Rs 135.7 cr; revenue rises 5%

Radisson hotel

Radisson Hotels Group expands presence in East India with 3 new signings

Supreme Court

Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

Jaypee Infratech

ED seizes ₹1.70 cr cash, documents in raids on Jaypee Infratech, others

SpiceJet

Delhi HC dismisses KAL Airways, Maran's ₹1,300 crore claim against SpiceJet

Topics : Simplilearn Bengaluru In expansion mode Office spaces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon