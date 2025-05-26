Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a status quo on the liquidation proceedings of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), following its May 2 ruling, pending the verification of a review petition to be filed by JSW Steel, Live Law reported.
The order came after Sanjay Singhal, former promoter of BPSL, approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking liquidation based on the apex court’s earlier judgment.
The Supreme Court noted that the “status quo needs to be maintained in the interest of justice", meaning no further action on liquidation will proceed until the review petition, expected within 30 days under court rules, is resolved.
On May 2, the Supreme Court had ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), five years after its resolution plan was approved.