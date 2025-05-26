Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

On May 2, the Supreme Court decided to liquidate Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), five years after its resolution plan was approved

Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

Supreme Court orders a status quo on the liquidation proceedings of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), pending a review petition to be filed by JSW Steel | Supreme Court File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a status quo on the liquidation proceedings of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), following its May 2 ruling, pending the verification of a review petition to be filed by JSW Steel, Live Law reported. 
 
The order came after Sanjay Singhal, former promoter of BPSL, approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking liquidation based on the apex court’s earlier judgment. 
 
The Supreme Court noted that the “status quo needs to be maintained in the interest of justice", meaning no further action on liquidation will proceed until the review petition, expected within 30 days under court rules, is resolved. 
On May 2, the Supreme Court had ordered the liquidation of  Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), five years after its resolution plan was approved.
 
   

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

