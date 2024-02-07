SJVN gets LoI for 200 MW solar project form Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam

The project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA. This PPA shall be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years, SJVN added

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam Ltd to set up a 200 megawatt (MW) solar power project.

The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 1,100 crore, SJVN CMD Geeta Kapur said in a company statement.

"SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 200 MW Solar Power Project in GUVNL Phase XXII," it said.

The ground-mounted solar project shall be developed by SJVN subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) anywhere in India through an EPC contract.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be executed with GUVNL after the adoption of the tariff by GERC (Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission), it said.

The project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA. This PPA shall be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years, SJVN added.

The project is expected to generate 508.4 million units in the first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 11,836.28 million units.