Skye Air enters into partnership with SMILe to deliver shipments via drones

The introduction of drone delivery services will provide Shree Maruti sellers with the ability to offer same-day and next-day deliveries

Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trails conducted in over 15 states

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Logistics solution provider Skye Air on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with e-commerce enablement platform SMILe (Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics) for delivery of shipments via drones.
The partnership is enable faster order fulfilment in urban areas with the help of Skye Air's autonomous logistics solutions, the company said in a statement.
The introduction of drone delivery services will provide Shree Maruti sellers with the ability to offer same-day and next-day deliveries.
Moreover, it will also revolutionise the entire delivery process, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and customer-centric.
"Skye Air is dedicated to revolutionising drone delivery and making it a mainstream logistics solution in India, and our collaboration with Shree Maruti is a significant step in that direction," Skye Air Co-Founder & CEO Ankit Kumar said.
"With this partnership, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market," Priyank Patel, Vice-President, Business, SMILe, said.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

