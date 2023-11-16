Sensex (0.47%)
SJVN inks pact with Solar Energy Corporation to supply 200 mw wind power

SGEL bagged 200 mw at a tariff of Rs 3.24 per unit on a build-own and operate (BOO) basis in an open competitive tariff bidding process

SJVN

SJVN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Solar Energy Corporation of India to supply 200 MW of wind power.
The power producer has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 200 MW grid-connected wind power project with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.
Sharma informed that SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) -- its wholly-owned subsidiary -- had participated in the tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by SECI for the selection of wind power developers for setting up 1,200 MW grid-connected wind power projects anywhere in India.
SGEL bagged 200 mw at a tariff of Rs 3.24 per unit on a build-own and operate (BOO) basis in an open competitive tariff bidding process.
He further said the 200 MW wind project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in India through an EPC contract.
With the allotment of this project, the wind portfolio of SJVN now stands at 497.6 MW.
The two projects with a cumulative capacity of 97.6 MW are under operation and the remaining three projects with a cumulative capacity of 400 MW are under various stages of development.
Sharma stated that the tentative cost for the development of this project is Rs 1,400 crore.
The project is expected to generate 482 million units in the first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 12,050 million units.
The project will be commissioned by November 2025 -- within 24 months from the effective date of the PPA signing.
This capacity addition will strengthen the footprints of SJVN in the renewable energy sector and help in achieving the central government's target of 50 per cent installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.
This will also help achieve the company's new Mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and the ambitious shared vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SJVN renewable energy solar energy Wind energy

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon