Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / SMFG India Credit eyes Rs 60k cr AUM by 2024-25, to focus on sustainability

SMFG India Credit eyes Rs 60k cr AUM by 2024-25, to focus on sustainability

A statement by the company on Tuesday said that in the last fiscal, the total AUM was Rs 45,000 crore

SMFG India Credit

The NBFC will also expand the branch network to expand its reach. | Source: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) India Credit, one of the leading non-banking financial companies, is eyeing assets under management (AUM) to be Rs 60,000 crore by the end of the current financial year 2024-25.
A statement by the company on Tuesday said that in the last fiscal, the total AUM was Rs 45,000 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NBFC will also expand the branch network to expand its reach.
In the last two years, 300 branches were added, mostly in Tier 2 cities and rural areas. The total number of branches of the NBFC now stands at 1000, the statement said.
The company will focus on sustainable development and inclusive prosperity, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Microfinance

Microfinance industry AUM up 22% at Rs 1.4 trillion till June, shows data

mutual funds, investors

ITI Mutual Fund projects to reach Rs 1 trn AUM in next five years

family office

Family offices AUM growth projected at 14% over next 3 yrs: Report

SEBI

Capitalmind gets Sebi's in-principle approval to launch MF business

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Thematic funds emerge as largest MF category; AUM doubles in a year

Topics : AUM assets under management NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon