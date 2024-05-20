Soanpapdi case: Patanjali Foods to appeal against Uttarakhand court order

Patanjali Foods is going to appeal against the order by Uttarakhand Pithoragarh court which sent three people to six months imprisonment for violating food safety standards in making Patanjali Elaichi Sonpapdi.

In a statement to Business Standard, the company’s spokesperson said, “We are going to file an appeal and we trust we will come out clean.”

In a stock exchange filing, Patanjali Foods said, “A case was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pithoragarh against the nominee of PAL and its distributor. The recent court conviction pertains solely to the nominees of PAL and its distributor who are going to challenge the conviction order.”

It also said that the food business came into the fold of Patanjali Foods Limited in July, 2022 only and hence the Company has no connection with this matter. “The company remains dedicated to transparency and integrity in all its operations,” it said in its exchange filing.





Assistant Prosecution Officer Ritesh Verma said that Pithoragarh Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Singh on Saturday also imposed fines of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 on them, besides the jail sentence.

Verma said that the court sentenced Leeladhar Pathak, a shopkeeper from the Berinag town of Pithoragarh, to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for selling the product.

The court sentenced Ajay Joshi, assistant manager of Patanjali's authorised representative Kanhaji Distributors located in Nainital's Ramnagar, to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Abhishek Kumar, assistant general manager of the company, has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000.

He said that the three were convicted under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Verma said that after collecting samples of Patanjali Elaichi Navratna Soanpapdi from Pathak's shop on September 17, 2019, they were sent to the National Laboratory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for testing.

A case in this regard was registered in 2021 after reports found the samples did not meet the food safety standards.