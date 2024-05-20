Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Digital gets a new A team under CEO Tahilyani, streamlines structure

The new streamlined structure makes the firm more nimble and business focused

Naveen Tahilyani

Tata Digital’s chief executive officer Naveen Tahilyani

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Tata Digital’s chief executive officer Naveen Tahilyani, in an internal email to employees, announced his A team. The focus of the rejig has been to streamline the structure of the leadership and make the firm nimble and business-focused.

This is evident from the fact that the total number of leaders reporting directly to Tahilyani is 20, down from 35 who reported to the former CEO Pratik Lal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

His email also urges the leadership team and employees to focus on the firm’s loyalty programme and use its financial services to enhance customer stickiness.

According to the email, this structure comes into effect starting May 20, 2024.

“We have constructed a structure for the executive team which is built on principles of giving our leaders meaningful opportunities for impact, creating accountability along with empowerment, driving simplicity and clarity, and most importantly, encouraging collaboration and working together within Tata Digital and with our other subsidiaries/group companies,” wrote Tahilyani in his email.

The rejig promotes internal talent and also gives more business roles to these executives than just functional roles. For instance, Anand Ramadurai has been given the role of chief business officer – Flights. He was earlier the head of the loyalty programme at Tata Digital. Similarly, Aseem Sachdeva, while continuing to head the business finance function for commerce, will also now be the chief business officer, Electronics.


There are new people in leadership roles, such as Gaurav Motani, who was earlier part of the product team and has now been made chief product officer.

With a streamlined structure, Tahilyani also wants the leaders to work on the firm’s loyalty programme and focus on improving customer stickiness.

“We will have to work on a few aspects to win the hearts and minds of our customers—fine-tune the loyalty programme, invest in and leverage data for offers, find a better way to convey our proposition to the customers, improve customer experience while creating new value propositions, and use financial services smartly to enhance customer stickiness. We will have to be razor-sharp about our priorities and execute our strategic initiatives with rigour and discipline,” he wrote.

Tahilyani also wrote that his priority is now to work with the leaders to form their own teams. “Over the next few days, I will work closely with each of the leaders to announce their team structures. Towards the end of the month, during our upcoming Neuhuddle, I will discuss some details of the way forward and seek your feedback,” he said.

The rejig is part of the broad contours of the firm’s strategy and will get tweaked as time goes. “The more I understand the nature of the opportunity ahead of us, the more I am awestruck by the size of the potential impact we can have. With a vast set of loyal customers across the group, the best corporate brand in the country, a terrific platform which offers great products and services, a galaxy of market-beating brands and group companies, and a wonderfully talented team, what we can achieve is virtually limitless,” he said.

New executive team reporting to CEO:
  • Abhimanyu Lal- chief marketing officer
  • Amreesh Kher- CBP (Insurance)
  • Anand Ramadurai- CBO (Flights)
  • Aseem Sachdeva- CBO (Electronics). He will also head the business finance function for commerce for which he will report to Hardeep.
  • Gaurav Hazrati- CBO (credit card, lending, payments and investment). He will also continue to anchor financial services strategy.
  • Gaurav Motani- Chief product officer
  • Hardeep Singh Guru- CFO
  • Janaki Naik- chief human officer and head of admin
  • Nagarajan Karuppiah- head of AI COE
  • Neeraj Lal- head of risk and compliance
  • Nikhil Asopa- head of CS & commerce operations
  • Pavan Baragal- head of supply chain, COE
  • Poornima Sampath- General Counsel
  • Sheshadri Narasimhan- CBO (Grocery, health, fashion and growth initiatives). He will also anchor strategy function for Tata Digital
  • Sheran Mehra- CBO (Hotels) and brand advisor. Sheran will also work closely with me on brand marketing, corporate communication and public relations.
  • Siddhartha Kargupta- chief data officer
  • Smitesh Valanju- chief information officer security officer
  • Sudeep Nayak- Head of engineering (FS)
  • Sudhakar S- Company Secretary
  • Sunandan Das- chief delivery and information officer
Topics : CEO Tata digital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEXiaomi Redmi Pad SE ReviewRajasthan Board 2024 OutQ4 Results TodayIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon