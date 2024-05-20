Tata Digital gets a new A team under CEO Tahilyani, streamlines structure

Tata Digital’s chief executive officer Naveen Tahilyani, in an internal email to employees, announced his A team. The focus of the rejig has been to streamline the structure of the leadership and make the firm nimble and business-focused.

This is evident from the fact that the total number of leaders reporting directly to Tahilyani is 20, down from 35 who reported to the former CEO Pratik Lal. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

His email also urges the leadership team and employees to focus on the firm’s loyalty programme and use its financial services to enhance customer stickiness.

According to the email, this structure comes into effect starting May 20, 2024.

“We have constructed a structure for the executive team which is built on principles of giving our leaders meaningful opportunities for impact, creating accountability along with empowerment, driving simplicity and clarity, and most importantly, encouraging collaboration and working together within Tata Digital and with our other subsidiaries/group companies,” wrote Tahilyani in his email.





ALSO READ: Tata Digital announces appointment of Naveen Tahilyani as new CEO The rejig promotes internal talent and also gives more business roles to these executives than just functional roles. For instance, Anand Ramadurai has been given the role of chief business officer – Flights. He was earlier the head of the loyalty programme at Tata Digital. Similarly, Aseem Sachdeva, while continuing to head the business finance function for commerce, will also now be the chief business officer, Electronics.

There are new people in leadership roles, such as Gaurav Motani, who was earlier part of the product team and has now been made chief product officer.

With a streamlined structure, Tahilyani also wants the leaders to work on the firm’s loyalty programme and focus on improving customer stickiness.

“We will have to work on a few aspects to win the hearts and minds of our customers—fine-tune the loyalty programme, invest in and leverage data for offers, find a better way to convey our proposition to the customers, improve customer experience while creating new value propositions, and use financial services smartly to enhance customer stickiness. We will have to be razor-sharp about our priorities and execute our strategic initiatives with rigour and discipline,” he wrote.

Tahilyani also wrote that his priority is now to work with the leaders to form their own teams. “Over the next few days, I will work closely with each of the leaders to announce their team structures. Towards the end of the month, during our upcoming Neuhuddle, I will discuss some details of the way forward and seek your feedback,” he said.

The rejig is part of the broad contours of the firm’s strategy and will get tweaked as time goes. “The more I understand the nature of the opportunity ahead of us, the more I am awestruck by the size of the potential impact we can have. With a vast set of loyal customers across the group, the best corporate brand in the country, a terrific platform which offers great products and services, a galaxy of market-beating brands and group companies, and a wonderfully talented team, what we can achieve is virtually limitless,” he said.