Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sony's video game plans leaked by Rhysida ransomware group: Report

Sony-owned Insomniac Games' more than 1.3 million files, including game roadmaps, budgets and information about an upcoming "Wolverine" title, have been leaked online by the Rhysida ransomware group

Ransomware attack, Cyber security

The files show the Japanese company plans to release several Marvel-inspired titles in the next decade, including "Spider-Man 3" and those based on Venom and X-Men, the report said.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony-owned Insomniac Games' more than 1.3 million files, including game roadmaps, budgets and information about an upcoming "Wolverine" title, have been leaked online by the Rhysida ransomware group, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
 
The files show the Japanese company plans to release several Marvel-inspired titles in the next decade, including "Spider-Man 3" and those based on Venom and X-Men, the report said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Insomniac and Marvel's licensing deal is as high as $621 million to develop and market the X-Men games by 2035, the report added.
 
Sony did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Rhysida announced the hack on Dec. 12, saying it would auction the data for about $2 million in bitcoin but later published the data on Tuesday, according to the report.
 
The hack is the latest in the gaming industry, after early footage of Take-Two Interactive Software's "Grand Theft Auto VI" was put online last year in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks of all time.

Also Read

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer unveiled: Know details, release date and more

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

Trailer for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto to drop this week

Rockstar Games to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 video game this week: Report

German airline Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing, Airbus for $9 bn

Blackstone to exit embassy office parks in biggest India block sale in FY24

Here's how govt's PLI scheme is fuelling Dixon Technologies' global dreams

Accenture GenAI offering sees momentum in Q1 FY24, signs $450 mn bookings

Razorpay, Cashfree receive final RBI nod for payment aggregator biz

Topics : Sony Hackers Ransomware cyber attacks Spiderman venom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon