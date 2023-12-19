Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Blackstone to exit embassy office parks in biggest India block sale in FY24

Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. are seeking to exit India's Embassy Office Parks REIT in an $833 million deal that will be the country's biggest block trade this year

Photo: Bloomberg

Various special purpose vehicles, sponsored by Blackstone, have offered to sell up to 223.6 million units, or a 23.6% stake in the company, India’s first listed REIT, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The potential transaction will be carried out at a floor price of Rs 310 apiece ($3.7), a more than 7% discount to Tuesday’s close in Mumbai. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashutosh Joshi

Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. are seeking to exit India’s Embassy Office Parks REIT in an $833 million deal that will be the country’s biggest block trade this year as its booming markets allow some early stage investors to sell their investments.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Various special purpose vehicles, sponsored by Blackstone, have offered to sell up to 223.6 million units, or a 23.6% stake in the company, India’s first listed REIT, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The potential transaction will be carried out at a floor price of Rs 310 apiece ($3.7), a more than 7% discount to Tuesday’s close in Mumbai.
 
India has emerged as a key market for primary as well as secondary equity sales this year. Equities in India have offered sustained returns to investors, backed by the country’s appeal as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, while global funds have turned pessimistic on China amid growing worries over regulatory and geopolitical issues.
 
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s sale of a $743 million stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd.’s holders’ sale worth $695 million in the generic drug maker are among the biggest block trades this year.

Blackstone has been lowering its holding in Embassy Office Parks REIT, which debuted in April 2019. IIFL Securities Ltd. and Kotak Securities Ltd. are managing the deal that will take place via block trades executed on local exchanges on Wednesday, the terms showed.

Also Read

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Here's how govt's PLI scheme is fuelling Dixon Technologies' global dreams

High valuations may cap further rally in IRCTC stock despite good revenue

Accenture GenAI offering sees momentum in Q1 FY24, signs $450 mn bookings

Razorpay, Cashfree receive final RBI nod for payment aggregator biz

Resolution professional calls for EOI for troubled GVK Gautami Power

Topics : Blackstone Embassy and Blackstone REIT IIFL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon