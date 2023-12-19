Sensex (    %)
                        
Accenture GenAI offering sees momentum in Q1 FY24, signs $450 mn bookings

The growth trajectory in Q1 for GenAI is of significance for the top IT services players who are eyeing this segment as the next growth area

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Amidst an uncertain economic growth and slow IT spends, IT services and consulting firm Accenture’s first quarter FY24 results showed a big pick-up in generative AI spends.

The company reported that it signed $450 million of new bookings in generative AI (Gen AI) for the first quarter of FY24. This is a significant jump from the $300 million signed in the whole of FY23.
“We continue to lead our industry in Gen AI – the great accelerator of reinvention – with over $450 million in new bookings. Demand for Gen AI continued to accelerate in Q1. For many of our clients, 2023 was a year of GenAI experimentation. We are now focusing on helping our clients in 2024 realise value at scale,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, during the analyst call post the earnings.

Sweet said that the company will also be looking at acquisition to bolster its AI portfolio along with training its employee base. “We are progressing our goal of doubling our deeply skilled data and AI practitioners from 40,000 to 80,000, with an additional 5,000 practitioners as of Q1,” she said.

“Clients want to get out of the proof of concept segment and look at scale. 2024 will be a shift for our clients from  experimentation to scale,” explained Sweet.

The growth trajectory in Q1 for GenAI is of significance for the top IT services players who are eyeing this segment as the next growth area.

Accenture maintained its full-year guidance growth, the management highlighted that while spending on technology is increasing, the speed of increase is not as fast as in the last few years.

For Q1 of FY24 (follows September-August calendar), Accenture reported revenue of $16.2 billion, up 3 per cent year-on-year. On a sequential basis, Accenture reported revenue growth of 1.23 per cent. It reported revenue of $16 billion for Q4, FY23.

New bookings for the quarter were at $18.4 billion, an increase of 14 per cent in US dollars. Order booking last quarter was at $16 billion. The new bookings were driven by management services booking, and consulting bookings, though they grew, showed softness as discretionary spends were low.

While the new area of GenAI was on a growth trajectory, the company did confirm the softness in the discretionary spends to continue, and growth will be driven in the second half of the year.

“We do see some difference this year, particularly in EMEA and the UK. In the UK, we are focused on repositioning our business back to growth, but that is going to take some time. What is the same, however, is that the operating environment is the same, which means discretionary spends and decision making is slow. We, however, see strong growth in H2 of this year,” said KC McClure, Chief Financial Officer on the analyst call.

This is not good news for the Indian IT services players who have been battling growth. The only positive could be the reiteration by Accenture that growth will be driven by H2. This means for the Indian IT sector growth will be back only in FY25. This has been pointed out by several analysts' firms in India as well.

Accenture continued to see its attrition fall; for the quarter, it was at 11 per cent, one of the lowest over the last eight quarters. Accenture also added 10,222 for the quarter, taking its total headcount to 743,041.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

